Eyes on the South

Neighbors

By  |  December 12, 2016
All images © Melanie Metz All images © Melanie Metz
Artist: Melanie Metz

Project: Davie

Description: Davie exploits Melanie Metz’s relationship with her hometown, Davie, Florida. By studying the unmediated movements of her childhood neighbors, Metz considers the impulse people share to join and build community. 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Melanie Metz is a visual artist from South Florida. Her work has been featured in the publications Juxtapoz, Lenscratch, Ain’t-Bad Magazine, and many more. You can view more of her work on her website or on Instagram @melaniemetz.

