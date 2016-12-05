Artist: Shane Lavalette

Project: One Sun, One Shadow

Description: In 2012, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta commissioned Shane Lavalette to create a new series of photographs for the exhibit “Picturing the South.” Lavalette’s highly anticipated monograph, One Sun, One Shadow, released in November from the artist’s own imprint, is an extension of this body of work. Native to the Northeast, Lavalette developed his intimacy with the South primarily through the region’s traditional music, including old time, blues, and gospel. The themes and stories passed down in these songs became Lavalette’s natural entry point for this project.



http://www.oxfordamerican.org/item/1048-old-time-blues-and-gospel#sigProIddad90a5d8c View the embedded image gallery online at:

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..