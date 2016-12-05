Eyes on the South

Old Time, Blues, and Gospel

By  |  December 5, 2016
Will with Banjo, 2010. All images © Shane Lavalette Will with Banjo, 2010. All images © Shane Lavalette

Artist: Shane Lavalette

Project: One Sun, One Shadow

Description: In 2012, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta commissioned Shane Lavalette to create a new series of photographs for the exhibit “Picturing the South.” Lavalette’s highly anticipated monograph, One Sun, One Shadow, released in November from the artist’s own imprint, is an extension of this body of work. Native to the Northeast, Lavalette developed his intimacy with the South primarily through the region’s traditional music, including old time, blues, and gospel. The themes and stories passed down in these songs became Lavalette’s natural entry point for this project. 

 

Eyes on the South is curated by Jeff Rich. The weekly series features selections of current work from Southern artists, or artists whose photography concerns the South. To submit your work to the series, This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

Shane Lavalette is an American photographer; the director of Light Work in Syracuse, New York; and the founder of Lavalette, an independent publisher of limited edition photography books and multiples. His first monograph, One Sun, One Shadow, was released by Lavalette in November 2016. See more work on the artist’s website

